Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.47. Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,501,062 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,785.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

