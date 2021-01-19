Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $2.30

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $107.93 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00006254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00102681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020617 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,071,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

