KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

KBR opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 22.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

