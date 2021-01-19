Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Cap of $146.87 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $146.87 million and $4.53 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00071921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00256725 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.01 or 0.95923904 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,569,524 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

