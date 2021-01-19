Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.04

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $260.04 and traded as high as $419.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $407.00, with a volume of 80,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

