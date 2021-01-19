Kering’s (PPRUY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 38,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

