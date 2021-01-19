Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 274,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

