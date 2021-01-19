KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,225,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,486. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

