KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 2.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,495,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

