KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 7,687 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

