Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.65. 73,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

