KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,698.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $202,698.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00247075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.87 or 0.97269551 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 895,964,475 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

