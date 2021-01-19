Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lessened by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 701,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508,109. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

