KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.60

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $316.60 and last traded at $314.07, with a volume of 41765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

