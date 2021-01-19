Klimatas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $536.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,410.31 and $536.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

