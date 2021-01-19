Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 262.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,334 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 16.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.37% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KCG lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

KNX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

