Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Up 2.3%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHTRF shares. Knight Equity reduced their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KCG reduced their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.