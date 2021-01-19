Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 6%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 69,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 55,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

KHOLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koç Holding A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

