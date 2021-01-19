Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.
In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,366,088. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. 11,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
