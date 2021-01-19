Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $3,366,088. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $7.31 on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. 11,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

