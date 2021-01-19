Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.00 ($56.47).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

