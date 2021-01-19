Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 388,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,966. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

