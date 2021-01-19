KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.51. 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSRYY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

