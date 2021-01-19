KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.86

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $10.70. KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 33,748 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

