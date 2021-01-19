Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 80,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 91,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $70.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.