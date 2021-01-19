KuCoin Token (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.98 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003300 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $96.68 million and $7.98 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.