Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KLIC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 2,056,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

