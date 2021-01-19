Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.29 million.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

