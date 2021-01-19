Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Trading 25% Higher

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 170,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 64,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Get Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) alerts:

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kuuhubb Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.