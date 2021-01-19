Lake Area Corn Processors (OTCMKTS:LKCRU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Lake Area Corn Processors, LLC (OTCMKTS:LKCRU) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 29,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

About Lake Area Corn Processors (OTCMKTS:LKCRU)

Lake Area Corn Processors, LLC, through its subsidiary, Dakota Ethanol, LLC, owns and manages an ethanol plant in South Dakota. The company produces and distributes fuel grade ethanol that is primarily used as an octane enhancer in fuels; an oxygenated fuel additive for reducing ozone and carbon monoxide vehicle emissions; and a non-petroleum-based gasoline substitute.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Area Corn Processors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Area Corn Processors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.