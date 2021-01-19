Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 43,778 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 641,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,282,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 423,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 114,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 309,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

