Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 991 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,029,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

