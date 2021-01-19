Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$60.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,058,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,134. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

