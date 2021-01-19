Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

