Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 753,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.