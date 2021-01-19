Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

RQI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 478,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,758. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

