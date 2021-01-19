Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after buying an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Shares of BX traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. 1,606,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,470. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

