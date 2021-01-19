Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $4.37 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. 1,034,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

