Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 547.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 216,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. 1,573,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

