Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 182,207 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.