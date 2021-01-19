Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,011,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 46,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. 1,659,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

