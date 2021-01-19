Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,035,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,325. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $88.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.