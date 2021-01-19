LanaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $461.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $375,910.11 and approximately $461.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,391.40 or 1.00075066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00346529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.55 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00154081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001419 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00027954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003849 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,957,400,371 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.