Largo Coin (LRG) Hits One Day Volume of $1.81 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $172.53 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.75 or 0.00027575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00071921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00256725 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,905.01 or 0.95923904 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 50,967,524 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,801 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin Coin Trading

