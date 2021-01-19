Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Gap Up to $17.63

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $19.82. Lazydays shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 1,750 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane bought 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Murnane bought 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,486.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,978 shares of company stock worth $1,092,433. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 23.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

