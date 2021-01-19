Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.94

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.94 and traded as high as $274.47. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $272.70, with a volume of 5,008,628 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.03.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £1,641.28 ($2,144.34). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Insiders have bought 2,651 shares of company stock worth $621,980 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

