Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.94

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.94 and traded as high as $274.47. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $272.70, with a volume of 5,008,628 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.03.
Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.