Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. 25,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $43.16.

