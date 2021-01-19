Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VT traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 104,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

