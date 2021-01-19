Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,952 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. 671,488 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.