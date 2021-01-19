LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.17% of Rackspace Technology worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 883,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,919. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.