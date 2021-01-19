LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 268,580 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 268,580 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 4.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.81% of Akamai Technologies worth $138,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.